The Shawnee News-Star

Maxine Jolley, age 93 of Tuttle, died Aug. 7, 2020.

Maxine was born Aug. 18, 1926, to John Merrill and Fern (Thompson) Merrill in Asher.

She is preceded in death by: husband James Jolley; daughters, Sonja Gaches, Vickie Sullins and Pamela Alvarado and brothers, Jack and Kent Merrill.

Maxine is survived by sons: Roger Jolley and wife Judy of Tuttle, Von Jolley of Choctaw and JR Jolley and wife Judy of Choctaw; sister-in-law: Mary Bailey-Merrill-Smith of Oklahoma City; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Wanette Cemetery.

Send online condolences @ www.wilsonlittle.com.