Bert Charles Frichot III went to be with our Lord on Aug. 6, 2020.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Sept. 27, 1940, to Bert Charles Frichot Jr. and Berniece Dillon Frichot.

After graduation from Cushing High School in 1958, he went attend college in Stillwater and later in Norman. He graduated from OU with a medical degree in 1966.

He served as a Captain in the 4th Army, 36th Infantry, 1st Battalion in Germany as Brigade Surgeon.

He taught dermatology at Creighton University as an associate professor in the '70s as well as conducting research with the University of Nebraska. He had a private practice in Shawnee until 1986 when he joined Midwest Dermatology in Nebraska, retiring in 2012.

He is survived by his wife Joy Colleen Frichot, of the home; his son Bert Charles Frichot IV and wife, Kim of Harrah, their three children, Merrick, Travis, and Brooke; daughter Marie Ann Gossling and her husband John Gossling of Houston, Texas, and their six children, Grace, Julie, Jill, Sarah, Kate, and Claire.

While on this earth, Chuck had passion for photography, woodworking, beautiful cars, painting and friends of Bill W. All who knew him will miss his unmistakable laugh.