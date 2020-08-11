The Shawnee News-Star

Henry C. Hendrickson left his earthly home Aug. 7, 2020, to enter the eternal gates of Heaven. Henry passed peacefully in his home south of Prague with his wife and daughters by his side.

Henry, a Navajo, born to Keyanaba (mother) and Lukacukaine (father) of the Todicine clan, was born near Nazlini, Arizona, on the Navajo Reservation.

He was a Marine Corps and Army National Guard veteran.

Henry worked throughout his life as a journeyman carpenter in private and government industries.

He loved to bowl, golf, put together jigsaw puzzles, and travel. Henry never met a stranger and was a friend to all he met. He was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. As a youngster, Henry was a student at St Michael Catholic School of Ft Defiance, Arizona, and graduated from high school at the Chilocco Indian School in northern Oklahoma.

His family was very dear to his heart. He is survived by his wife, Pat, of the home, two sons, Carl Bahe of Wichita, Kansas; Thomas Roxton of Wichita; three daughters, Karen Bertelson and husband John, of Arkansas City, Kansas; Amber Perry and husband Daniel, of Tahlequah, and Anne Hendrickson of Oklahoma City. Henry is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Henry loved his fur babies, Bonnie, and Maggie.

Henry was pre-deceased by daughter Patsy and brother, Guy.

A special thanks is sent to Heartland Hospice, Shawnee.

A private memorial to celebrate Henry’s life will be held at a later date.