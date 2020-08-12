The Shawnee News-Star

David Neal Johnson, 63, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Aug. 10, 2020, after a courageous, hard fought battle with cancer.

David was born in Eureka, California, to Ervin Glen and MaryAnn Johnson. They moved to Oklahoma, where he was raised, in 1961.

He retired from General Motors after 27 years.

He was married to wife Dianne Johnson for 35 years. He leaves behind his wife, their three children: Brian and wife Nikki Johnson, Michael and wife Macayla Johnson, and Misty Johnson; two grandsons: Bryce Landon and Levi Parker Johnson, all of whom he loved dearly and was loved back just as dearly. He was always a wonderful husband and father.

He was a well loved little brother to Glenna Boswell and husband Dwain, Diana Harwell and husband Steve, Dale Johnson and wife Kamara, Laura Ramer and husband Robert and their families of numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly. He will be missed dearly.

Memorial services are pending and will be held at a later date.