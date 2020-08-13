The Shawnee News-Star

Barbara Fields was born on Dec. 8, 1944, in Shawnee to Walter and Wanda Miles.

Barbara entered into eternal rest on Aug. 7, 2020, in Shawnee at the age of 76.

Barbara Fields married the love of her life, Leslie Fields, and to this union two beautiful children were born. They are named Gina Fields and Christy Fields.

Ms. Barbara loved to cook, crochet, sew, and do things with her grandchildren.

Barbara is preceded in death by both her parents, her beloved husband, Leslie Fields, one daughter, Christy Fields, and one granddaughter, Della Fields. Loved ones left to celebrate her life are her daughter, Gina and husband John Moon of Shawnee, her siblings, Kaye and husband Steve Warren of Indiana, Annelle Miles of Shawnee, and Jack and wife Mary Miles of Shawnee; her granddaughter, Allyson and husband Kole Alderman of Shawnee, and a great-grandchild, Tayla Campbell of Shawnee; along with a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Services are entrusted to Brown’s Family Funeral Home of McLoud.