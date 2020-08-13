The Shawnee News-Star

Kathryn Sue Spillers was born on Sept. 6, 1963, to Otis Wilson and Clara Sue Nixon in Atoka, Oklahoma.

Kathryn entered into eternal rest on Aug. 6, 2020, in Asher at the age of 56.

Kathryn Sue Spillers is preceded in death by her father Otis R. Campbell, Step dad Garth Nixon, her brother, George (Steven) Sims, and both sids of grandparents.

Left to celebrate her life are her mother Clara Sue Nixon, her son, Brian Keith Campbell, two daughters, Brandy Dawn Geren and husband Drew, Tiffany Renee Smith and husband Zack; three brothers, Greg A. Campbell and Rodney W. Campbell; four grandsons, Michael Geren, Ryan Smith, Kyle Smith, and Brayden Geren; and three granddaughters, Isabelle Green, Juliana Smith, Jenna Smith; along with a host of other family and friends.

Services for Kathryn Spillers will be Thursday at Rock Creek Baptist Church in Shawnee.

Services are entrusted to Browns Family Funeral Home in McLoud.