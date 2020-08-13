The Shawnee News-Star

Robyn Sue Harris, 66, Shawnee resident, passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in McKinney, Texas.

To celebrate Robyn’s life, there will be a funeral service at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole with Rev. Carl Whitfield officiating. Burial will follow at Little Cemetery.

The family requests that friends and family practice social distancing during the time of the funeral service.

Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole is in charge of arrangements.