The Shawnee News-Star

Robert “Bob” Gene Peck passed away Aug. 12, 2020.

He was born May 9, 1929, in Aledo, Oklahoma, to A.M. “Pat” and Opha Peck.

Bob was a Depression era kid, raised on a farm. He graduated in 1946 in Leedey as the valedictorian. He then went to OSU on a track scholarship. While in college, Bob worked as a janitor for Oklahoma Natural Gas. During this time he was called to serve his country in the 45th infantry where he was awarded the Bronze Star during his time in Korea. After his time in the war, Bob went back to school and earned a petroleum engineering degree from Oklahoma A&M. Bob continued working for ONG and made his way from janitor to district vice president, eventually retiring as the district vice president over Shawnee.

He was very involved in Shawnee, including Shawnee Rotary and Salvation Army. He and his wife, Betty, were also very involved in their church, First Christian Church in Shawnee. They started the pumpkin patch at the church, which the church is still doing today.

After retirement, Bob and Betty loved to travel the world. He loved his grandchildren and was a self-taught musician. He could play the piano, guitar and mandolin. He and Betty loved their Sooners and would follow them to watch games all over.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Betty Peck of the home; daughter, Bonnie Gilbert (David) of Tulsa; step-children: David Patton (Karla) of Harrah, Mark Patton (Lynn) of Edmond, Charles Patton (Ronalda) of Blanchard, and Donna Cline (Kevin) of Oklahoma City; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and brother, Albert Peck of Clinton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sons: Ronald Gene Peck and Donald Lee Peck.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at First Christian Church in Shawnee.