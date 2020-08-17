The Shawnee News-Star

Benny Clyde Lovett, 79, resident of Bethel Acres, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at home.

He was born Dec. 31, 1940, to Bradley and Ruby (Foster) Lovett in Wewoka.

Benny grew up in Wewoka and graduated from Wewoka High School, class of 1959.

He married Sharon Johnson on June 14, 1963, in Nicoma Park. He has resided in Bethel Acres for the last 43 years.

Benny was an Oklahoma City police officer for 21 years, retiring in 1984. He then went on to work as the director of law enforcement for the Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission from 1984 to 2003. He then retired to his shop.

He enjoyed keeping busy and was a jack of all trades. He spent a great deal of time in his shop with his dogs working on art pieces, listening to country music, and completing projects. He enjoyed sports of all kinds and was an avid OU fan. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Lakeview Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister (Joyce), and brother (Jim).

Survivors include his wife of the home, Sharon Lovett; son, Randall Lovett of Shawnee, two daughters, Julie Tucker of Shawnee, and Carrie Kite of Shawnee; 13 grandchildren, Shayla, Brendan, Dylan and Ashten, Morgan and Cherrish, Ashley and Logan, Dominick, Colton, Allison, Tianah, Alfie, Christian, Deyla, and Christa; five great-grandchildren, Fern, Penny, Clyde, Rowan, and Easton; brother, Kenneth Lovett and wife Laura of Tulsa; sister-in law, Carol Lovett of Claremore; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Lakeview Church of Christ with Marty Lewis officiating, under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

