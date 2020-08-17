The Shawnee News-Star

Monte “Dirty Quinn” Sellers, age 54, passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2020, at OU Medical Center.

Monte was born on Oct. 4, 1965, to Monte Leo Sellers and Elsie Deanna Wilson Sellers in Ada.

Monte was a long-time resident of Shawnee, where he also attended school as a child.

Monte married the love of his life, Della Jo Sellers, on Jan. 21, 1994, and soon became a motorcycle mechanic. Monte enjoyed his time with family and friends, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and most of all, the love and support from his brotherhood.

Monte was preceded in death by his father, Monte Leo Sellers; his mother, Elsie Deanna Sellers; his sister, Johnna Denise and his brother, Jackie "Tug" Ray.

Monte is survived by his wife, Della Sellers; daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Brandon Montgomery; grandkids, Briana Montgomery, Brandon Montgomery ll, Aubri Drake, Harli Hawkins, and Kristion Montgomery; sister, Toni Sellers Inglis; brother, Kevin Sellers; two nieces, Carmen Holman and Taylor Sellers; three great nephews, Jaxston, Preston, and Peydan; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of many friends.

Monte's viewing will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, from noon to 8 p.m., at OK Cremation and Funeral Home, owned by his friend, Brent Jones. The funeral home is located at 2415 N. Walnut Ave., Oklahoma City.

Monte's services will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10:30 a.m., at C3 Church. C3 Church is located at 329 N. Pesotum Ave., Shawnee. For his final ride, motorcycles will meet at The Garage in Shawnee at 6:30 a.m., kickstands up at 7 a.m., and then we will ride with him from the funeral home to the church. Anyone is welcome to join in this ride. Services will then be held at C3 Church, and then we'll proceed to Center Cemetery in Ada for his burial.

Pallbearers will be Robert "Hammer" Merriman, George "Big G" White, Shane "Trigger" Conaway, David "Mudflap" Goldesberry, Stacey "Burner" Coon and Stacy "Stretch" Wilson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Montgomery, Brandon Montgomery ll, Mike Gamble, Scott Oliver and Kevin Sellers.

An online condolence can be place at: www.okcremation.com.

Services are under the direction of OK Cremation and Funeral Home, Oklahoma City.