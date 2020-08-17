The Shawnee News-Star

Sherry Lou Campbell, 69, resident of Earlsboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in her home.

She was born to Jessie Elmer and Melyina (Abney) Detrick on June 8, 1951, in Shawnee.

Sherry lived and attended school in Tecumseh most of her life and for the past 20 years has lived in Earlsboro.

She worked at Sunset Estates for many years as a provider. She also worked at OBU for a few years.

She married Tommy Campbell on June 18, 1983, in Tecumseh.

Sherry enjoyed going to garage sales, walking and going to church. She was a member of Harts Street Assembly in Shawnee and had a heart for people and her pets.

She is preceded in death by her parents, twin sister, Charlotte Stevens, sisters, Phyllis Jean Detrick, and Ann Rushing; and brother, J.D. Detrick.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Campbell of the home; sister, Linda Martin of Denison, Texas; brother-in-law, Ricky Campbell of Seminole; brother-in law and sister-in law, Bill and Lisa Campbell of Seminole; brother-in-law, Bobby Campbell of Porum, and brother-in–law, James and Marcella Campbell of Sherman, Texas; sister-in-law, Angela Barnes of Shawnee; brother-in-law, Stanley Stevens of Asher; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends, her puppy, Peanut, and her parrot, Scooter.

Pallbearers will be Paul Boris, Paul Boris Jr., Andrew Boris, Michael Boris, Bobby Rushing and Clayton Barnes.

Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ellis Greggs of Hart Street Assembly officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

