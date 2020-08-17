The Shawnee News-Star

Walter (Warren) Yoder was born April 28, 1933, in Seminole to Rev. W.W. and Velma (Poff) Yoder, the only son of six children.

He entered the U.S. Air Force on May 22, 1951, and served 20 years 2 months and 9 days, retiring on July 31, 1971. While in the Air Force and stationed at Greenville AFB, Mississippi, he met and married Jamie J. Dyson.

During his Air Force service he served at Komaki AB, Japan and Saigon, Vietnam, and numerous bases in the continental United States. His last assignment was Hickam AFB, Hawaii, from which he returned stateside to retire in Shawnee. After retiring from the Air Force, he went to work at Tinker AFB where he was program manager for inertial navigation systems for F-15 aircraft and the air launched cruise missile (ALCM). After working 17 years at Tinker, he worked part-time at Buford White Ace Hardware.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His great-great-grandchildren were his pride and joy; he loved and cherished them dearly, doing anything he could for them.

He was a talented musician and loved playing multiple stringed instruments.

He was a member of the Masons, Tecumseh American Legion, and Good Sam’s Club. He and his loving wife loved to travel. He loved cooking, dancing and entertaining with a great sense of humor.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Jamie; daughter and son-in-law, Janet C. and Rick W. Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Walter C. and Shelly D. Yoder; four grandchildren; Andrea (Smith) and Joe Mercer III, Bradley and Melanie Smith, Caleb Yoder, and Alex and Kayleith Yoder; seven great-grandchildren; Wesley Joe (Joey) Mercer IV, Kortnee R. Mercer, Bryson Z. Smith, Madison Yoder, Malachi Yoder, Kamron and Italy Mercer; two younger sisters, Waneva Everett and Willeta (Sharon) Short; one brother-in-law, Fred Souders, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. His presence, humor, and love will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; baby sister, Wilda Ann, older sisters, Wanda and Delbert (Buck) Souders and Wilma Souders; nephew Garry Souders, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A family visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Sharon Baptist Church in Shawnee, with Pastor Jeff Eason officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.