Harry Van Hopper Sr., 94, of Shawnee, passed from this life Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Tecumseh First Assembly of God with Reverend Don Yonker and Pastor Matt Rodgers, Tecumseh First Assembly of God, officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

