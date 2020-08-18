The Shawnee News-Star

Isabelle Colleen Edgin, age 93, of Moore, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Moore.

Public visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at New Hope Baptist Church with Josh Stinnett of New Hope Baptist Church, Bethel Acres, officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

