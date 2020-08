The Shawnee News-Star

Leona “Mue” (Taylor) Walker, 66, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Rob Kinsey and Destry Newman officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Casual attire with flip flop and masks recommended.

