The Shawnee News-Star

Linda Kay Tiger, age 68, of Oklahoma City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Little Axe Pentecostal Church with Reverend Harold Williams and Reverend Steve Williams officiating. Burial will follow at the Tiger Family Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.