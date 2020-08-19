The Shawnee News-Star

Betty J. (Sisneros) Spybuck, 62, of Shawnee, passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

She was born June 10, 1958, to Martha Cruz and Jacobo Sisneros in Mora, New Mexico. Shortly after, the family moved to Red Bluff, California, where Betty attended high school, receiving her diploma in 1976. Betty was active in sports, playing high school softball, learning to scuba dive along the California coast, and later experiencing golf. Betty’s real passions were baking and gardening. She also competed in several baking contests.

Betty came from a large and loving family. Having ten brothers and sisters, she was surrounded with love.

She is survived by her husband, Garland Spybuck, of the home; one step-son: Robert Spybuck of Oklahoma; one granddaughter: Jordan Spybuck of Fla.; Brothers and Sisters: Sendalio Garcia (Bernie); Ernie Garcia (Marie); Idine Verdin (Federico); Eleonore MacLean (Doug); Ed Sisneros; Diana Atha (Richard); Mel Sisneros (Patsy); Vicky Vandeburgh (Lee); Julie Velazquez (Martin) and Melissa Sisneros (Gary Coats). Betty had numerous nephews and nieces; cousins and other extended family who loved her very much.

Betty’s professional life was spent in the clerical and food industry, working for companies like Great Basin and Wolverine Tube, where she was active in company committee programs.

Services have been entrusted to the care of Advantage Funeral Service.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m. and will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 44909 Highway 3, Shawnee.