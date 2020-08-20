The Shawnee News-Star

Jackline Mankin, a lifelong resident of Shawnee, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Aug. 19, 2020.

She was born in Shawnee on Aug. 25, 1947, to Arthur Whited and Edith Sontag Whited. Jackline and her husband, Mikael Mankin, owned and operated M&M Plumbing for over 40 years.

Jackline was preceded in death by her husband Mikael Ray Mankin; her mother Edith Sontag Whited; and her father Arthur Whited.

She survived by her children Danny Mankin, Kevin Mankin and wife Kim Mankin, and James Mankin; her two sisters Daisy Pippin and Bessie Purcell; her grandchildren McKenzie and husband Adam Taylor, Dakotah and wife Kaitlyn Mankin, Kassidie Mankin, Dalton Mankin, and Kadence Tyler; her great-grandchild Meredith Mankin; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m. at Rock Creek Baptist Church.

A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Jackline will be laid to rest at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Shawnee.

The family requests house plants to have in remembrance of her beautiful life.