Beaver Ward, 75 of Shawnee, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

He was born June 24, 1945, in Holdenville to Leroy Ward and Cindy McGeeley Long. He was raised by his grandfather Timmy McGeeley, uncle Louis McGeeley and aunt Ida McGeeley.

He graduated from Holdenville High School and was a self-employed welder and construction worker.

On June 19, 1985, he married Sarah Leitka, who died June 5, 2016.

Beaver attended Salt Creek Methodist Church of Holdenville.

Preceding Beaver in death are his parents, wife, son Leroy Travis Burns, brother Robert McGeeley, and niece Ida Sue Taylor.

Survivors include children Kimberly Vermillion and husband Leonard of Shawnee, Robin Perry and husband Chris of Seminole, Regina Ward of Shawnee, Maria Frye of Kansas, Nickolas Nadeau of Seminole: eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; brothers Louis McGeeley of Tulsa, Wayne McGeeley of Holdenville: sisters Idalene Taylor of Holdenville, Jennie McGeeley of Holdenville; Collene Larney of Oklahoma City, best friends Frank and Leonard Phillips and many relatives and friends.

His body will be taken to Salt Creek Methodist Church at 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, for a 7 wake.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will follow at McGeeley Family Cemetery, Wewoka.