William Kenneth “Bill” Cain, 82, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Shawnee.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, at Tecumseh Cemetery with Marilynn Schelhammer, Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Oklahoma City, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

