Dr. John Albert Kienzle

The Shawnee News-Star

John passed away on July 30, after a struggle with Corona Virus. He was a lifelong resident of Shawnee, and was a respected medical doctor in the community for more than 40 years.

The second child of Kenneth and Frances Kienzle, he was an exceptional student, graduating with High Honors from Oklahoma Baptist University, then attending the University of Oklahoma Medical School, where he graduated at the top of his class in 1958.

Following residencies in Surgery and Obstetrics in Detroit, Michigan, he returned to Shawnee, and over the years delivered hundreds of babies, and saved countless lives. He was Chief of Staff at Mission Hill Hospital from 1980 to 1992. He was a passionate scientist and inventor, and holds patents for diverse items from electro-cardiograph machines, to light bulbs, to golf swing aids. At his death, he was working on improving hearing aid technology. He was an amateur geologist, an accomplished pianist, and loved astronomy, mathematics and classical music.

John was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Kenneth Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son and daughter-in-law, Larth and Robbie Kienzle of Shawnee; and his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Hunter Cole of Columbia, South Carolina. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Biglane of Natchez, Mississippi, and by grandchildren, Wolfgang, Isabel, Hunter III, and Caroline, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The world will miss John Kienzle and the contributions he made to it, and so will his family.

The family has asked, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, per John's wishes. (rfbo.org)