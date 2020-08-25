The Shawnee News-Star

Earnestine Chandler Elliot was born Nov. 6, 1947, in Norman to Wanda and Earnest Chandler.

She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1966. Earnie passionately served the community by working in several Shawnee restaurants such as The Rainbow Inn, Art’s Cafe, The Grand Cafe, Benton’s, and The Sandwich Shop. Many of her patrons came for her kindness and company as much as the food.

She married the love of her life, Don Elliot, on Sept. 30, 1991.

Earnestine was preceded in death by her parents, Wanda and Earnest Chandler, her husband, Don Elliot, her brother, Bob Chandler, and her brother-in-law, Evan Bond.

She is survived by her sister Sarah Cayer and husband, Jaques, of Huntington, Connecticut; her sister, Hazel Bond, of Shawnee; her son, Mike Switch, of Farmington, New Mexico, and granddaughters, Sophia and Michaela; daughter, Kathy Switch, of Shawnee, and grandchildren Aaron, Nelson, and Kayla; step-daughter, Carol and husband, Robert Owen, and grandchildren, Jon and Amber; sister-in-law, Regina Stevenson of Bethel; and sister-in-law, Cherry Chandler of Ft. Worth, Texas.

Earnestine was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church in Shawnee, and loved attending when able.