Jennie Juanita “June” Furgason

The Shawnee News-Star

Former Shawnee resident June Furgason, 95, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Stroud.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, at Walker Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery.

She was born June 7, 1925, in Neodesha, Kansas, to Walter Lee Votaw and Jessie Ann (Ford) Votaw.

She married Keith Ferguson on June 4, 1946, in Shawnee.

During World War II she worked at Douglas. In the '50s she owned and operated J&B Records in Shawnee. She later worked at Newton Walls, and later at Tinker Air Force Base where she retired after 22 years.

Her enjoyments included traveling and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter: Saundra Duncan; seven sisters: Muriel Handy, Irene Thoma, Norene Carsten, Vashti Little, Joyce Woods, Aline Kelly and Ora Belle Votaw; and one brother: Walter Lee Votaw Jr.

Survivors include son: Russell Furgason and wife Gay of Stroud; daughter: Cheri Luciano and husband Chuck of Arvada, Colorado; grandsons: Craig and Sharon Duncan, Tommy Duncan Jr., Russell Furgason Jr. and wife Tori, and Joel Luciano; granddaughters: Michelle Elliott and Anthony, Kelsie Crawley and Jordan, and Grace Luciano; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; sister: Opal Carsten; and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.