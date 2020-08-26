The Shawnee News-Star

Elizabeth Ann Moore, 76, died Aug. 5, 2020, at her Shawnee home.

She was born July 20, 1944, in Altus to Pearl Elizabeth (Eklund) and Dalworth Carol Ebner.

She was married to Jimmy Ray Moore, and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2020.

Elizabeth retired from Sears as a personnel manager and was owner of a Sears Dealer Store after her retirement.

She loved reading and watching old movies, and she was always put together wherever she went. She had a fabulous sense of style.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, Ernest Everett Ebner.

She is survived by her daughter Teresa and husband Jim; son Jeff and wife Renee; step-son Jason and wife Nancy; step-daughter Whitney and husband Brian; step-daughter Tonya and husband Darin; 11 grandchildren; sister Susan, and brother John.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Elizabeth Moore Memorial Fund at RestoreOKC (https://restoreokc.kindful.com/).

Private family services will be held at a later date.