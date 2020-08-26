The Shawnee News-Star

While surrounded by family, Jacqueline May Rivett left this earth to return home on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Holdenville.

Jackie was born on Sept. 30, 1929, to Harold Brickley and raised by Joseph Leefe and Carolina Pool.

Jackie was a “Jill” of many trades. Her hobbies ranged from gardening, animal husbandry, driving like a maniac, reading a good steamy book, shopping, traveling, and course, cooking for anyone and everyone.

In the late 1950s, Jackie met the love of her life, Forest Whitford. And while she enjoyed life to the absolute fullest, her favorite past time was being with her family. Together, Jackie and Forest raised four beautiful daughters, Sharron, Kathryn, Leisa, and Elizabeth to become independent strong women.

Jackie is preceded in death by her father, Harold Brickley and Joseph Leefe; mother, Carolina (Baker) Pool; husband, Forest Claire Whitford; daughters, Sharron Anita Lucille (Baker) Hitt and Leisa Claire Whitford; and son-in-law, Mark Elliot Buchanan.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Marie (Whiteford) Barry and husband, Lorrance of Tecumseh, and Elizabeth Ann (Whitford) Buchanan of Denton, Texas; son-in-law, Ronald Hitt of Nampa, Idaho; brothers, Robert E. Lee Pool and wife, Betty of Skiatook, Louie Pool and wife, Carol of Tecumseh, Allen Dale Pool and wife Sherri and Anna of Shawnee; sister, Crystal Marie (Pool) Woodley and husband, Richard (Dick) of Playa del Ray, California, Susan (Pool) Clemens and husband, Nyle of Tecumseh. Jackie also leaves behind ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

A graveside service in honor of Jackie will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 8701 N.W. Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162.