Jack William Sliger Jr., 62, of Tecumseh, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, and continue through service time at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ray Idell and Kenneth Willoughby officiating.

