Larry Joe Doshier, 73, of Tecumseh, went to Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

He was born June 12, 1947, in Torrance, California, to Fred and Elva Lou Doshier (both of whom preceded him in death).

Larry was loved by many and was known for his contagious smile and laughter. Larry was a born again believer in Jesus Christ and absolutely loved sharing the story of his redemption. He was an active member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. He loved his church family and they loved him and have been so very instrumental in his life and care as he battled cancer.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Fred and Elva Lou Doshier; brother, Jerry Doshier; and sisters, Rosa Lou Doshier and Donna Foldvik.

Surviving Larry are, two children, Terry Joe Doshier (KS) and Sheila Sowell (James) of Arkansas; two brothers, Freddie Doshier (Dorothy) of Lindsey, and Ronnie Doshier (Jeannette) of Anchorage, Alaska; two sisters, Kay Contreras (Al) of Edmond, and Betty Anderson (Jeff) of Hannibal, Missouri; grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his most precious church family.

The family has designated Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1005 Kimberly Road, Tecumseh, as appropriate for memorials in lieu of flowers.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Tecumseh, with Reverend Mack Peercy, Brother Larry Jones and Reverend Jeff Anderson officiating. Private family graveside service will follow at Little Cemetery, Little. Cremation arrangements are by Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

