The Shawnee News-Star

Lela Lorene Combs, age 77, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Lela was born on Oct. 27, 1942, in Shawnee to Fredrick Cecil Combs and Lois Louise (Harris) Combs.

She was raised in Seminole and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Seminole. She was a high school graduate and received an associate degree in business.

Lela was an administrative professional and retired from the State Department of Corrections, where she worked as a warden’s secretary. She also worked for a number of years as a secretary in the Admissions Office at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Lela is survived by her son; Timothy John Roberts and his wife Gayle Shepard Roberts of Elizabeth, Colorado, her daughter; Tamara Ellenbecker and her husband Phillip Ellenbecker of Fayetteville, Arkansas, her brother; Fred Combs of Seminole, grandchildren: Kristina Love and husband Kyle of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, and Daniel Brown and wife Andrea of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law; Regina Combs.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole with Doug Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Little Cemetery.

Casket bearer will be Daniel Brown. Honorary bearers will be Fred Combs, Phillip Ellenbecker, Timothy Roberts, Rick Combs, Nathan Crites, Jackson Brown and Cameron Brown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lew Body Association at www.lbda.org/.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.