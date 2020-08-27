The Shawnee News-Star

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Ramona “Mona” June Courtney of Shawnee, loving mother of five children, passed away at the age of 86 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Ramona was born on July 11, 1934, in Oklahoma to Earl and Della (Parsons) Courtney.

She married early and started a family. She worked as a broker in the oil industry for a time and held other various odd jobs over the years. Later in life she was known for her love of driving fast, and “her shows.”

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and son David Earl Martin.

She is survived by four children, Linda Bowles of Tecumseh, James (and Janet) Martin of Las Vegas, Nevada, Della Walker of Oklahoma City, and Edie Lake of Oklahoma City, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Due to COVID-19 there will not be a service.

The family asks in lieu of flowers to make a donation to The National MS Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.