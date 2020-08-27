The Shawnee News-Star

It is with great sadness that the family of long time Chandler resident Rickey Lynn Melson announce his sudden passing on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Rick was born on May 5, 1958, the son of Mark Leo and Lorena (Acord) Melson and grew up on the family farm southeast of Chandler. He was remembered as a cheerful, fun-loving boy. He was a proud member of the Davenport High School class of 1976, and especially enjoyed playing the trombone in the band.

Rick started out working for the C.R. Anthony Co. in both Chandler and Shawnee before returning to Chandler to work for L.C. Murcer at Murcer's Jewelry & Gifts.

Rick married his wife Darla (Roark) Melson on Oct. 11, 1983, and they welcomed their son Joshua in 1994. Later Rick and Darla purchased the store from the Murcers and operated the store until the present. Rick was also an active member of Our Lady of Sorrow's Catholic Church and was very involved in the Chandler community.

Rick was always friendly to everyone and had a way of making each person feel special. He was always happy and willing to listen to others and help people find the perfect gift for their loved one’s special events. His smile could light up a room. He was passionate about supporting causes that benefited children with autism, especially AutismOklahoma, and special needs programs like EARC in Edmond.

Rick’s compassionate nature helped inspire him to become an organ donor several years ago. His last unselfish act was to save lives by donating his organs. One of the transplant recipients was his own son Josh, whose life he saved from Stage 5 kidney disease. Rick is our forever hero.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as brothers Anthony Dean Melson, and Mark Edward Melson.

Survivors include his wife Darla and son Joshua Melson of the home; sisters, Shirley A. Holleman, Mary C. Anderson of Chandler, and Barbara Smith and husband Allen of Oklahoma City; brothers, James and Allison Melson, Gene and Edna Melson, Mike and Shelia Melson, and sister in law Carol Melson all of Chandler; mother-in-law Alberta Roark; sister-in-law Teresa Bisgard, and sister-in-law Denise Flowers and husband Bobby all of Bethel Acres; also brother-in-law Doug Roark and wife Debra of McLoud. Rick also leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces, and other relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. at Chandler Catholic Cemetery with Father Timothy Ruckel.

