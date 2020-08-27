The Shawnee News-Star

Ronald Dene Frank passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Shawnee at the age of 66.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Frank Family Cemetery west of Okemah.

The family requests that those in attendance please wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines. There will also be a memory box during viewing for you to leave a memory or message for the family of Ronald Frank.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.