Geneva Siess passed from this life to her eternal home with her Lord Jesus on Aug. 26, 2020.

Geneva was born June 6, 1927, in Pocahontas, Arkansas, to George and Edna Ira Ivy. She and her parents moved to Tryon, Oklahoma, where Geneva attended school and grew to become a beautiful young woman.

Geneva had many suitors but one young Army Air Corpman fresh back from World War II won her heart. William “Bill” Siess married Geneva on May 18, 1946, in Cushing, Oklahoma. Bill and Geneva moved to Oklahoma City, where they started their family.

Geneva and Bill committed their lives to Jesus when a Baptist preacher, going door to door, shared the gospel and they received Christ into their lives. They became very active in the church as volunteers, teachers and leaders.

Geneva worked in the banking and financial industry in Shawnee and Oklahoma City for many years and also worked at Tinker AFB for several years. Geneva was a valuable asset to her employers, always going above and beyond what was expected of her.

Geneva loved and was loved by her children and grandchildren, whom she would always have cookies for when they came to visit. The grandkids loved going to Memaws to play board games, eat cookies and her delicious meals.

Geneva is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and a daughter, Karen.

She is survived by a brother George Ivy of Muskogee, two sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and his wife Debbie of Norman, Gary and his wife Tami of Tulsa. Geneva has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, at Primrose Funeral Service, 1109 N. Porter Avenue, Norman.

Viewing is from noon to 4 Sunday afternoon.

Arrangements are under the direction of Primrose Funeral Service.