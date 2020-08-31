The Shawnee News-Star

Billy Dale Davis was born May 9, 1936, in Slim, Oklahoma, the son of Hardy Davis and Nettie (Ruffin) Davis. He died Aug. 20, 2020.

Dale was raised in the Felker community and was a 1955 graduate of Valliant High School.

In 1966, he became involved in the pawn business in Dallas. Dale had several successful pawnshops in the Forth Worth, Texas, area for several years. He relocated to the Shawnee area and opened a chain of pawnshops. He was active in the pawn business for over 50 years.

Dale enjoyed traveling the country in his RV with his family and visiting old friends and classmates.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hardy and Nettie Davis, a son, Gary Davis, and brothers, Clifford, Howard, and Nealon Davis.

Dale is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alma Mabry Davis; daughters, Jan Cardwell and husband, Mike, of Beckville, Texas, Lisa Alexander of St. Louis, Oklahoma; grandsons, Bobby Sherwood and Bradley Alexander; great-granddaughters, Chelsey Sims and husband, Aaron, Kaylynn Sherwood; and two great-great-grandchildren; and many loved family and friends.

He was laid to rest Aug. 23 at Moran Cemetery in Slim.