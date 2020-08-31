The Shawnee News-Star

Hellen Largent passed away Aug. 27, 2020, peacefully at home in Tecumseh, Oklahoma.

She was born in Davenport, Oklahoma to Karlton Ernie Clarkson and Nellie Ann Montgomery.

Hellen graduated from Del City High School and Seminole Junior College. Hellen later when on to become a cook, telephone operator, and a business owner.

On Aug. 9, 1979, Hellen married the love of her life, Troy T Largent.

Her favorite hobby was to draw, watching OSU and OKC Thunder, and loved going on vacations, such as cruises. Her greatest achievement was being a grandmother, great-grandmother, and obtaining her associates degree.

Hellen was preceded in death by husband Troy; parents Karlton Ernie Clarkson and mother Nellie Ann Montgomery Peters; son Baby Jack Roland; sister Ethel Lisa Merrill; and a great granddaughter.

Hellen survived by daughters Elizabeth “Katie” Wells and spouse Elvis, Kelly Ann Charles and spouse Willie, and Troylynn Largent; step-daughter Tina Mares and spouse Mario; sister Teresa Ann Harris; grandchildren Brandy Smith, Joshua Bennight, Elizabeth Martin, Ashley Smith, Andrew Bond, Emilee Largent, Karly Largent, Robert Rodriguez, Trini Rodriguez, Brhonda Molina, and Marianna DePaz Mares; 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.