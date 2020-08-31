The Shawnee News-Star

Josephine Eva Anderson (AKA “Granny”) was born on Jan. 9, 1925, and passed away on Aug. 20, 2020.

She was born in Union City, Oklahoma, to Leo and Anna Demmer.

Josephine was preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth, and by siblings Marie, John, Joe, and Leo.

She is survived by Anna Loretta Demmer.

Josephine graduated 8th grade from St. Joseph’s Catholic School and then attended Union City High School, from which she graduated in 1944. She matriculated to Mount Saint Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas, and graduated in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Following graduation, Josephine moved to Shawnee, where she was employed as Head Laboratory Technologist by ACH Hospital, which subsequently became Shawnee Medical Center Hospital.

She married Kenneth Anderson in 1955, with whom she spent 58 glorious years. Kenneth and Josephine bore six children: Kenny Anderson, John Anderson (deceased as a newborn), Charles Anderson, Kathy Anderson Kimel, Pat Anderson, and Joni Anderson Hardin. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Josephine was very involved with her church, and her hobbies included volunteer work for the Altar Society at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, as well as Project Gabriel.

Mass of Christian burial was at 10 on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church in Oklahoma City, with graveside ceremony at 12:30 at Calvary Cemetery in Shawnee.

Services are under the direction of Buchanan Funeral Services of Oklahoma City.