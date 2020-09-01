The Shawnee News-Star

Gary D. Annanders was born Aug. 29, 1951, in Shawnee and passed away Aug. 26, 2020.

Gary was raised in Macomb, where he went to school and graduated. He lived the past several years in Shawnee with his mother. He loved John Wayne movies and fishing of course, his nick name was “Dude.”

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Annanders; brother, Raymond Wade Annanders; sister, Rita Shepard; niece, Tamara Siler and nephew, Steven Gaines.

He is survived by his mother, Margie Annanders; sister, Marl Mitchell; brother, Steven Annanders.

This sweet, loving, “Mama’s boy” will be greatly and forever missed.

A family and friends memorial will be held at a later date for our “Dude.”