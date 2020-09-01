The Shawnee News-Star

Joy “Tommy” Collins was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Wellington, Kansas, to Carl and Emily Posey. She died at her home surrounded by her family on Aug. 31, 2020.

Services will be held Friday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home.

She loved her family, friends and her animals. She was a homemaker and enjoyed the outdoors.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Emily Posey; brothers: Mike, James and Bill Posey; sisters: Carlene Rains and Julia Minor; children: Judy Bell Ancell and Jay Collins.

She is survived by her husband Tom Collins; son: Floyd Lee Stevens of Pueblo, Colorado; daughter; Carla Stewart of Shawnee, Tammy and Lee Cooper of Eufaula, Debra and Mitch Cassaday of Pueblo, Nellie and Don White of Shawnee; grandchildren: Starla Murray, Amy Lee, Joey and Rikki Volner, Anthony and Tonya Volner, Jared Stevens, Kelby and Marty Mayfield, Kylee White, Kody White, Mariah Hendricks, Jaycie Collins, T.J Collins, Dalton Helms; 19 great-grandkids; two sisters: Nellie and Tom Whittet and Gayle and Dave Oller, and many other family and friends.