The Shawnee News-Star

Marguerite L. Russell, age 92, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020, in Mission, Kansas.

Marguerite was born in Chandler in 1927 and graduated from Carney High School in 1945. She lived on a farm near Chandler from 1970 to 1993, then moved to Shawnee where she lived from 1993 to 2018.

She was a member of the Shawnee Seventh-day Adventist Church, serving at various times as church treasurer, church clerk, greeter, and deaconess.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Cecil D. Russell; her parents, James and Nellie Phipps; her brother, Wayne Phipps; her grandson, Christopher Chung; and her great-grandson, Derek Parr.

She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Marilyn and Alfred Chung of Ocala, Florida, Joyce and Jack Tredinnick of Shawnee, Kansas; one son, Donald Russell of Edgewater, Maryland; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at the Carney Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.