The Shawnee News-Star

Carl L. Williams Jr., age 78, of Shawnee, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

He was born March 22, 1942, in Fletcher, Oklahoma, to Carl Lycurgus Williams Sr. and Evelyn Rosemary (Barlow) Webster.

Carl was born and raised in Fletcher. He attended Fletcher Schools and graduated with the Fletcher High School class of 1962. Carl moved to Shawnee and has lived in the Tecumseh and Shawnee area since.

He married Fontella Kidney in Shawnee on Nov. 27, 1964.

Carl owned and operated Williams Masonry for 54 years.

He enjoyed roping and riding horses, spending time with his family and working.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Carl is survived by his wife of 55 years, Fontella (Kidney) Williams of the home; sons and daughters-in-law, Carl L. “Trey” and Danita Williams III and Chad and Dana Williams; daughter and son-in-law, LaRie Williams and Victor Watson; grandchildren, Danell and Zig Rich, Austin and Terri Welliver, Taylor Marie Williams, Marli Breanna Williams, Trevor and Danielle Williams, Kodee Williams, Leah Watson, Taylor and Adrian Martinez; great-grandchildren, Lessie and Leland Rich, Cash Welliver, Harper Clinton, Griffin Watson and Phoenyx Watson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Cecilia and Weldon Webb and Tracey and Joe McFall; and many other extended family and friends.

Per Carl’s wishes no formal services will be held. The family will gather from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at the family home, 19110 Coker Road, Shawnee, for a come and go visitation for those who wish to pay their respects to Carl’s family. Cremation service under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

