The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Donna Kay Wills, 55, passed away Sept. 2, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Walker Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Seminole.

She was born June 1, 1965, in Seminole to Donald Max Wills and Judith Kay (Danielson) Wills Tucker.

She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1983. She worked for Wills Ready Mixed Concrete Inc.

She married Bryan Franklin Little on July 16, 1983, and had two sons, Jarrot Don Little and Joshua Franklin Little. She later married Robert N. Hale on Sept. 8, 1991.

She was a member of the Church of Christ and loved animals and antique cars.

She was preceded in death by her father: Donald Max Wills, a son: Jarrot Don Little, AA and Cora Wills, and Oscar and Wilma Danielson.

Survivors include mother: Judith Kay Wills Tucker and husband Milburn Tucker of Broken Bow, and son: Joshua Franklin Little and wife Andrea and their daughter, Parker, of Shawnee.