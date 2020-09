The Shawnee News-Star

James Edwin Reeves, 88, of Shawnee, passed away Sept. 3, 2020.

Funeral service are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Shawnee. Interment is at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Shawnee.