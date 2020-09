The Shawnee News-Star

Stephen Hill, 73, of Tecumseh, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Shawnee.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Donnie Knight, Freedom Assembly, Shawnee, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

