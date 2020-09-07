The Shawnee News-Star

James Edwin Reeves, 88, a longtime Pottawatomie County resident, was born May 10, 1932, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Dallas and Beatrice (Benton) reeves. He passed from this life to his eternal life with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

James attended grade school in both Shawnee and Tecumseh before graduating high school from the latter in 1950. It was there the he met the love of his life, Joan Smith, and the two were mostly inseparable their senior trip on. James enlisted in the military following his senior year and served in the United States Air Force. He was involved in the Korean War and was later stationed in Morocco.

James and Joan married on May 30, 1954, at Central Church of Christ in Shawnee where they became devoted members. The pair went on to raise two children in Shawnee. James worked for the United States Postal Service for 33 years before retirement in 1988. There he served in several positions, including mail superintendent.

Known for his infectious smile, wit, and charming personality, James loved to embark on golf and antique trips. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed working through books of crossword puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his parent and his half-brother, Marian Booker.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a son, Larry Reeves of Shawnee; a daughter, Luanne Mosier and husband Phillip of Shawnee; half- brother Randy Booker of Shawnee, grandchildren Christina Collins and husband Brad of Shawnee, Amanda Brackeen and husband Craig of Shawnee; great grandchildren Kayana Rhoton-Brackeen, Emma Collins, Lilian Brackeen, Andrew Collins and Molly Brackeen; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home in Shawnee. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home from 4:00-8:00 PM.

The funeral Service will be held at Resthaven on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Shawnee. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Shawnee.

In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Central Church of Christ Building Fund.