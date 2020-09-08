The Shawnee News-Star

Betty June May, of Bethel Acres, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

At her request, no service will be held.

Betty was born Sept. 27, 1948, to Adolf and Ruth Jilge in McLoud.

She married Tom May on May 16, 1966.

Together they owned and ran May’s Grocery for 13 years. She later worked in procurement at Tinker, AFB for a number of years. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Lewis “Sonny” and Larry Jilge.

She is survived by her husband: Tom May; daughter: Tammy and her husband Benny Ratterree; son: Richard May; daughter: Tabatha and her husband Ed Meyer; brother: Tom Jilge; sister: Margie Corman; brother: James and wife Carol Jilge; brother: Eddie and wife Karen Jilge; grandson: Aaron and wife Amanda Ratterree; grandson: Josh Meyer; granddaughter: Brittney and husband David Bounds; and great-grandchildren: Behr, Boyd, Broc Bounds.