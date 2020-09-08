The Shawnee News-Star

Mary Louise Hysell, 85, of Tecumseh, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

She was born Feb. 15, 1935, to Robert and Sarah (Daugherty) Dickerson in Oklahoma City.

Mary was raised in Oklahoma City and attended Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s Catholic Schools.

She married Marvin Duane Hysell on May 3, 1952, in Drumright, Oklahoma. After marriage Mary traveled and lived in France and Europe with her husband Marvin during his military career with the U.S. Air Force. They moved to Tecumseh in 1972 where she has since lived. Marvin preceded her in death on May 17, 2012.

Mary worked at T.G. & Y. and as a census taker part-time for 10 years.

She was a Girl Scout leader, softball and volleyball coach for her daughters. Mary had a green thumb and was an extraordinary and talented gardener. She was an excellent cook and was famous for her dill pickles, chocolate and rum cakes and her chicken fried steak. Mary was also a talented seamstress, loved humming birds and enjoyed feeding her birds and watching the squirrels. Her favorite hobby and pastime was spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Hysell; daughter, Loretta Hysell; her parents, Robert and Sarah Dickerson; brothers, Bob Dickerson and Zell Dickerson; and sister, Betty Dye.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters and two sons-in-law, Marva and Lonnie Courtney and Della and Greg Hillerman, all of Tecumseh; son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Darbi Hysell of League City, Texas; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Platt, Stacy Woods, John Platt, Shellee Kennedy, Bryan Forester, Melanie Mullens, Jason Hysell, Kasey Dean, and Bailey Hill; 18 great-grandchildren, Cary, Tommy, David, Faith, Isis, Jacob, Page, Kara, John, Jacob, Kade, Parker, Keiton and Dreyton; two great-great-grandchildren, Maverick and Oliver; one sister, Janice Reagor of Great Falls, Montana; one brother, John Dickerson of Del City; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Father Joseph P. Schwarz, St. Benedicts Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Norman under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.