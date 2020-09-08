The Shawnee News-Star

Mary Josephine “Mary Jo” Stevens, 79, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Midwest City.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

Mary Jo was born Nov. 25, 1940, in Tontitown, Arkansas, to George and Emma Bacon. She attended St. Benedict Catholic School.

On June 25, 1957, she married Joe Stevens at St. Benedict Church.

She worked as a 4-H assistant at the OSU Extension Office.

She loved gardening, watching her children and grandchildren play sports, traveling with her friends, the YaYa’s, on girl trips, and going to see the Gaither’s in concert. Mary Jo was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church of Shawnee and St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Midwest City.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, and her parents, George and Emma Bacon.

She is survived by her children: Kirk Stevens, Kellie Stafford, and Jeff Stevens; her grandchildren: Andrea Cook and Aaron Vernon, Emily Stafford, Cameron Stafford and wife Janine, Samuel Stevens and Hayley Stevens; and great-grandchildren: Hunter Hepler, Hannah Hepler, Peyton Cook, Cade Stafford, Paisley Wallace, Clara James and Adeline James.