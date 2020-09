The Shawnee News-Star

Norma "Jean" Rice passed away on Aug. 21, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, where she had resided for seven years.

On Aug. 26, after a private service because of COVID-19, Jean was laid to rest next to her husband in Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.