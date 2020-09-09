The Shawnee News-Star

Rozetta Laverne Davis-Henderson was born Dec. 12, 1946, in Shawnee. She was the first born of 11 children to the late Roosevelt W. Davis Sr. and LaRuth (Collins) Davis.

Rozetta accepted Christ at an early age. She loved praising the Lord. She attended various churches and later became a member of The Omega Fire Industry Church in Oklahoma City.

She attended school in Shawnee, where she graduated from Shawnee High. After high school she went on to start her career in nursing, where she attended classes at Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech. Rozetta completed nursing and bean working at Mission Hill Hospital, and then later at the Veterans Affairs Hospital, where she continued her career for over 30 years.

Rozetta was proceeded in death by her father, the late Roosevelt W. Davis Sr two brothers Kenneth E. Davis and Tommy E. Davis; one grandson Gregory Chastang III; five uncles and two aunts.

Those left to cherish her memory is her mother Mrs. LaRuth (Collins) Davis; five children Shawn Davis Sr. of Erie, Pennsylvania, Stephanie (Jeff) Carruth of Lake Eleanor, California, Elizabeth (Kerwin) Tatum of Oklahoma City, Melanie Henderson, Willie T. Henderson of Oklahoma City; six sisters Sylvia (Troy) Davis-Price, JoAnn (Rick) Sanders, Tina Davis, Maxine Davis all of Shawnee, Lillie (Elwood) Black ok Oklahoma City, and Vermonell (James) Richardson of Muskogee; two brothers Roosevelt (Angela) Davis Jr. and Norman Davis of Shawnee; and a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, other relatives, cousins, loved ones and friends.

Rozetta is under the care of Resthaven Funeral Home in Shawnee.