George “Allen” Lupton went to his heavenly reward on April 16, 2020.

A private graveside service for the family was held on April 18. Allen’s son, Rev. George Lupton, officiated. A memorial was originally planned for a later date, but due to the risk with traveling at this time, it will not be possible. In lieu of this, his wife of 72 years wanted this posted as a tribute to the love between them on their anniversary date of Sept. 11.

Allen was born in Shawnee on April 9, 1929, and graduated from Shawnee High School in 1947.

He was a painting contractor and painted bridges, water towers, fuel tanks, and other municipal and government projects across the United States and employed as many as 60 people.

Allen was a life-long member of the Methodist Church. He taught Sunday School at Draper Street Methodist Church, and when that church merged with Wesley Methodist, he helped build the new church, Wesley United Methodist Church.

He loved gardens and, in addition to maintaining gardens at his home, furnished the plantings and maintained flower beds at the Wesley United Methodist Church for a number of years.

He loved the outdoors. Many weekends were spent with family at lakes across Oklahoma - swimming, fishing and water skiing. Allen served as an assistant troop leader for the Boy Scouts for many years, when his sons were active in Scouts.

He loved to travel with his family and his church. He made mission trips around the world including one to the Holy Land, where he walked in Jesus’ steps along the Stations of the Cross.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mavis Jean Lupton, his children, Robert Lupton and his wife, Sally; Judy Mowdy and her husband, Jack; George Lupton and his wife, Norma; and Donna Garren and her husband, Ken; his grandchildren, Julie “Christy” Avedikian, Kenneth “Allen” Garren, Robin Clisby, Jeremy Garren, and Rebecca Westerlage; and his great-grandchildren, Daniel Avedikian, Timothy Avedikian, Adyson Garren, Jace Garren, Felicity Clisby, and Grayson Westerlage; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He is survived by three brothers, Sam Lupton, Dan Lupton and Warren Lupton and two sisters, Deloris McConnell and Janice Allee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Max R. Lupton and Mabel Lupton; brothers, Raymond Lupton, Donal Lupton, Bob Lupton, Morris Lupton, and his sister, Audrie Grandcolas.

His family wishes to express their appreciation to all the wonderful friends who sent condolences and to the wonderful people from hospice.

Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. 1 Corinthians 13:7