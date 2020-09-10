The Shawnee News-Star

Jean Ann James, longtime resident of Shawnee, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020.

She was born in Shawnee on May 11, 1948, to Lester Griggs and Marie Poplin Griggs. Jean attended Shawnee Middle School, Kimball High School in Kimball, Nebraska, and graduated from Newcastle High School in Newcastle, Nebraska.

Jean married Morris “Jess” James and had two children, Michelle and Matthew. She was a homemaker and enjoyed fishing and cooking. Jean was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee.

Jean was preceded in death by her mother Marie Poplin Griggs and father Lester Griggs.

Jean is survived by her husband Morris “Jess” James; daughter Michelle James and spouse Randy James of Shawnee; son Matthew James and spouse Anitra James of Moore; brother Jerry Griggs of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren Jessica Blades and spouse Ridge Blades of Meeker, Jami Simpson of Moore, Kylie Cates and spouse Chris Cates of Bethel, Zachary James of Moore, and Kenzie James of Moore; and great-grandchildren Casen Blades, Brylee Blades, and Calvin Cates.

There are no services being held at this time.

Jean is under the care of Resthaven Funeral Home in Shawnee.